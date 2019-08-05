Quantcast

South Africa's rand hits 7-week low as trade tensions heat up

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped to seven-week lows against the dollar in early trade on Monday, as prospects of a sharp escalation in the U.S.-China trade war turned investors risk-averse.

At 0605 GMT, the rand was 0.71% lower at 14.8950 per dollar, trading at its weakest levels since June 13.

"After cutting through the R14.80/$ support level, there seems so be no end in sight for the ZAR's woes as it continues to weaken with ease," Bianca Botes, a treasury partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a note.

Beijing said on Friday it would retaliate against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to slap 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports, a move that ended a month-long trade truce.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 added 7.5 basis points to 8.445% in early trade.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar