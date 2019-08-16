Quantcast

South Africa's rand firms as investors await next bout of weakness

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was firmer early on Friday, adding to the previous session's gains in a recovery driven mainly by investors covering their short positions in anticipation of sharper falls as local and global growth fears loom.

At 0650 GMT the rand was 0.57% firmer at 15.1925 per dollar compared with a close of 15.2800 overnight in New York, bringing gains to more than 1.5% since Wednesday when the currency tumbled to just short of 11-month lows.

The rand has fallen more than 9% since the beginning of August, pressured by the rising likelihood of a credit ratings downgrade by linked to massive, additional bailout to state power firm Eskom and, this week, by signs of a slower global growth.

Bonds also firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government paper due in 2026 down 4 basis points to 8.395%.

In stocks, petrochemical giant Sasol said it would delay the release of its 2019 financial results due to possible "control weaknesses" at its U.S. ethane cracker project.

Shares in Sasol fell 15% at market open at 0700 GMT.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar