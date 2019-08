Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Friday, bucking a downtrend among its emerging market peers, as concerns about South Africa's budget eased slightly.

At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.38% firmer at 15.1850 per dollar, moving further away from 11-month lows above 15.50.

Gains were spurred by the National Treasury's promise to cut costs and keep spending down.

South Africa risks breaching self-imposed fiscal ceilings after granting the deeply indebted utility an extra 230 billion rand in emergency funds.