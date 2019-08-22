South Africa's rand firmer after inflation undershoots

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Thursday, boosted by a lower than expected inflation reading that eased investors' concerns about economic growth.

At 0800 GMT the rand was 0.25% firmer at 15.1575 per dollar compared a close of 15.1950 overnight in New York.

Headline consumer price inflation slowed to 4.0% year-on-year in July, the lowest since January and below a consensus forecast of 4.2%, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Economists are divided over whether easing inflation will push South Africa'sReserve Bank to cut rates again at its September meeting after cutting them by 25 basis points 6.5% in July.

Bonds were firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue down 4 basis points at 8.225%.