Quantcast

South Africa's PPC annual earnings rise on cost saving initiatives

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - South African cement company PPC reported a 33% increase in annual earnings on Thursday, buoyed by a reduction of group overhead costs and other saving initiatives.

PPC, which operates in six African countries, said its headline earnings per share (EPS) for the full year ended March 2019 increased to 20 cents from 15 cents a year earlier.

The company had initially scheduled to release its results on Wednesday, but they were delayed by its auditors who were still assessing fair value adjustments of the firm's Zimbabwean financial assets.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar