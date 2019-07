Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - South Africa'sKumba Iron Ore Ltd on Tuesday reported a rise of 239% in half-year earnings, boosted by an increase in iron ore prices and a weaker rand/dollar exchange rate.

The company, a unit of Anglo American , reported headline earnings of 10.1 billion rand ($725.48 million).

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were 31.51 rand in the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 14.51 rand during the same period a year ago.

($1 = 13.9218 rand)