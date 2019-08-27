Quantcast

South Africa's Imperial FY earnings slip 7% on once-off costs

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


JOHANNESBURG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - South Africa'sImperial Logistics Ltd reported a 7% fall in full-year earnings on Tuesday, weighed down by once-off trading costs and expenses associated with business rationalisation and restructuring at home and abroad.

The ground freight firm, which also has operations in Europe, reported continuing headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 542 cents for the year ended June 30, compared with a restated 585 cents in the previous year.

