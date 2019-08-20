South Africa's Harmony Gold full-year earnings rise 19%

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South African bullion producer Harmony Gold on Tuesday reported annual profit rose 19% on higher output and cash flow as production from the Moab Khotsong was included for the full year and better operation performance at its Hidden Valley site.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the financial year ended June 30 was 2.04 rand per share ($0.1324) compared with 1.71 rand per share during the same period the year before.

HEPS strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure in South Africa.

"The permitting delays compelled the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture to defer and revise the planned work program it had planned to commence this calendar year," Harmony said in its annual financial statement without giving a timeline.

Harmony and Newcrest Mining each own 50% of Wafi-Golpu with the Papua New Guinea government retaining the right to purchase up to 30% equity interest in any mineral discovery at Wafi-Golpu, at any time before the commencement of mining.

Harmony's revenue rose 32% to 26.912 billion rand from 20.452 billion rand due to an 18% increase in gold sold and a 515 million rand increase in silver sales, the firm said.

($1 = 15.4051 rand)