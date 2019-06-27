South Africa's Grand Parade appoints acting CEO as new head

Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - South Africa'sGrand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd has appointed acting chief executive officer Mohsin Tajbhai as the new head with effect from July 1, it said on Thursday.

Tajbhai was first appointed as an executive director in November 2018 and has served as acting CEO since Jan. 1, following the resignation of Prabashinee Moodley in December 2018.

He started his career at GPI as chief operating officer (COO) of manufacturing and properties and progressed to group COO.

The company, which runs the Burger King chain of fast-food restaurants in South Africa, announced in a separate statement it would dispose of 10.8 million shares in restaurant franchise group Spur Corporation Limited in a share buy-back deal worth 260.4 million rand ($18.4 million).

GPI bought the shares in 2014 as part of a broad-based black economic empowerment transaction. The deal included a lock-in period of five years in which GPI was restricted from trading in Spur shares.

Following the transaction, the repurchased shares will be cancelled, Spur said in a separate statement.

Proceeds from the disposal will be used to reduce GPI's debt.

($1 = 14.1488 rand)