Quantcast

South Africa's Exxaro half-year earnings surge 42%, EBITDA drops

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South African miner Exxaro Resources said on Thursday its half-year earnings surged 42%, as solid income from its equity investments offset lower EBITDA.

Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 17.30 rand per share in the six-month period ended June, from 12.22 rand per share in a year-ago period.

HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

The miner said its EBITDA dropped due to lower revenue, inflationary pressure on costs, higher distribution costs driven by larger export volumes and a rise in rehabilitation costs resulting from revised cost estimates.

($1 = 15.2421 rand)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar