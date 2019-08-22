South Africa's Exxaro half-year earnings surge 42%, EBITDA drops

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South African miner Exxaro Resources said on Thursday its half-year earnings surged 42%, as solid income from its equity investments offset lower EBITDA.

Core headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 17.30 rand per share in the six-month period ended June, from 12.22 rand per share in a year-ago period.

HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

The miner said its EBITDA dropped due to lower revenue, inflationary pressure on costs, higher distribution costs driven by larger export volumes and a rise in rehabilitation costs resulting from revised cost estimates.

($1 = 15.2421 rand)