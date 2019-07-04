South Africa's Comair sees annual earnings boost from SAA payment

Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - South African airline Comair expects its full year headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by more than 20%, boosted by a $78 million payment from embattled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA), it said on Thursday.

HEPS, the main profit measure in South Africa, came in at 69.5 cents in the previous year. Excluding the settlement, HEPS is expected to be 20% lower, the owner of low-cost airline Kulula.com and franchise partner of British Airways said in a statement.

SAA was ordered to pay Comair1.1 billion rand ($78 million) to settle an antitrust case in February after travel agent incentive schemes were deemed anti-competitive by a competition body, paving the way for a damages claim by Comair.

"An expected earnings and headline earnings range will be published when the Group has reasonable certainty pertaining to the results," it said.

Comair operates flights in southern Africa under a licence from British Airways.