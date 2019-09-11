South Africa's business confidence slumps to 2-decade low in third quarter

Reuters





Sept 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's business confidence plunged to a 20-year low in the third quarter, a survey showed on Wednesday, undermining a push by President Cyril Ramaphosa to kick-start growth after a decade of stagnation.

The Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) business confidence index compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research was at 21 points, still well below the 50-mark separating the net positive and negative territories.

The survey showed that the last time the index was at a similar level was during the 1998-1999 emerging market debt crisis. The index was unchanged at 28 points in the second quarter.

"To further delay growth-boosting reforms that should have been implemented years ago - such as easing of immigration regulations, cutting red tape, auctioning spectrum and simplifying visa regulations - will simply perpetuate this vicious cycle," said Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB.

The reading comes after a slew of mixed economic data from Africa's most developed economy this month, including better-than-forecast second-quarter GDP growth and current account deficit that widened more than expected.

Manufacturing output also fell year-on-year in July after contracting in June, underlining the fragile state of the economy.

Meanwhile, rating agency Moody's said the country is unlikely to suffer a credit downgrade to junk in the short term.

It said while a downgrade from Baa3 to sub-investment was unlikely in the near term, the slow pace of reform illustrated by ailing state power firm Eskom was a serious risk.