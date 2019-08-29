South Africa's Aveng to complete asset sales next year

Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Africa'sAveng has raised 1 billion rand ($65.63 million) from asset sales so far and expects to complete the disposal of its non-core operations next year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company, founded as a construction firm, has been ditching a host of divisions as part of its strategy to become an international infrastructure and resources group. At home it will focus on its mining operation, Moolmans.

"We intend to be in the South African mining business as long as there is a mining business in South Africa," Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan told Reuters, adding it will get rid of its remaining three non-core businesses by the first quarter of next year.

The 1 billion rand it has raised from sales of its South African rail, water, roads and infrastructure units will be used to help cover its debts, which stand at 460 million rand, he continued.

Construction companies in South Africa are battling a weak economy, which suffered its worst contraction in a decade in the second quarter, and a pullback in infrastructure spending by the government and private sector.

Rivals like Group Five, Basil Read and Murray & Roberts have also had to abandon unprofitable operations to survive.

Aveng said on Thursday its operating loss almost doubled to 1.1 billion rand ($72.19 million) in the year to end June, which it said reflected a poor performance at Moolmans and margin pressure at Aveng Manufacturing.

That was partly offset by a strong performance at Trident Steel.

($1 = 15.2369 rand)