South Africa's Aveng delays release of full-year results until Aug 29

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - South African construction firm Aveng delayed the release of full-year results until August. 29 after a "delay in approvals", spokeswoman Kim Dreyer said on Wednesday without providing further detail.

The firm, which was scheduled to release results for the year ended June, 30 on Wednesday, previously flagged a narrowing of its headline loss of between 1.495 billion rand and 1.595 billion rand.

