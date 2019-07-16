Quantcast

South Africa's Amplats expects half-year earnings to double

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 16 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Tuesday said it expects half-year earnings to double, raising its outlook on higher metals prices and a stockpile gain of 1.0 billion rand ($72 million).

Amplats, which previously flagged an 80% increase, said it now expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to June 30 of 2,671 to 2,924 cents per share, an increase of 108% to 128%, compared with 1,282 cents A year earlier.

HEPS strips out certain one off items and is the main profit measure used in South Africa.

($1 = 13.8822 rand)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: AAL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar