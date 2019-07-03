Quantcast

South Africa's Afrimat pulls takeover bid for Universal Coal

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - South African open pit mining firm Afrimat Limited has withdrawn its offer to buy Australian-listed Universal Coal plc , given the size and complexity of the transaction, it said on Wednesday.

In April Afrimat bid for Universal, a company with operations in South Africa, for 40 Australian cents ($0.2798) per share as part of its diversification strategy.

At that time Universal, which also supplies coal to state-owned power utility Eskom, had also received a revised takeover offer from a consortium led by South African entity Ata Resources, with a cash consideration lifted to 36 cents from earlier offer of 35 cents.

Shares of Universal fell as much as 16.4% to a near one-year low of A$0.255 after the withdrawal of Afrimat's takeover offer. At 0600 GMT they were down 6.56%.

($1 = 1.4296 Australian dollars)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology , Oil


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar