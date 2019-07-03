South Africa's Afrimat pulls takeover bid for Universal Coal

Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - South African open pit mining firm Afrimat Limited has withdrawn its offer to buy Australian-listed Universal Coal plc , given the size and complexity of the transaction, it said on Wednesday.

In April Afrimat bid for Universal, a company with operations in South Africa, for 40 Australian cents ($0.2798) per share as part of its diversification strategy.

At that time Universal, which also supplies coal to state-owned power utility Eskom, had also received a revised takeover offer from a consortium led by South African entity Ata Resources, with a cash consideration lifted to 36 cents from earlier offer of 35 cents.

Shares of Universal fell as much as 16.4% to a near one-year low of A$0.255 after the withdrawal of Afrimat's takeover offer. At 0600 GMT they were down 6.56%.

($1 = 1.4296 Australian dollars)