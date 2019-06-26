Quantcast

South Africa's 2019 maize crop to tick up marginally from previous estimate

By Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, June 26 (Reuters) - South Africa is expected to harvest slightly more maize in 2019 compared with the previous month's forecast after higher yellow maize yields in some provinces, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday.

The CEC, which gave its fifth estimate for the 2018/2019 season, estimated production to be up 0.3% at 10.933 million tonnes compared with the May estimate which had projected that the harvest would be 10.900 million tonnes.

The harvest is projected to consist of 5.488 million tonnes of the food staple white maize and 5.445 million tonnes of yellow maize which is primarily used for animal feed, said the CEC.

The estimate for the 2018/2019 season is 12.6% less than the 12.510 million tonnes harvested in the 2017/2018 season after dry weather condition delayed plantings.

The harvest is 0.16% lower than projected by the Reuters survey of traders and analysts, which pegged the harvest at 10.95 million tonnes.





