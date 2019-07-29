South African utility Eskom's chairman adds on interim CEO role

Reuters





CAPE TOWN, July 29 (Reuters) - South Africa gave the non-executive chairman of troubled power utility Eskom the additional role of interim CEO for three months while the board continues to hunt for a new chief, the government said on Monday.

Eskom supplies 90% of South Africa's power but has had to implement blackouts and take a series of state bailouts to survive. Its current CEO, Phakamani Hadebe, said he would step down in May after the "unimaginable demands" of the job affected his health.

Jabu Mabuza, who was appointed non-executive chairman of the board last year, will take on both the acting CEO and interim executive chairman role for three months starting July 31, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said in a statement.

Eskom is regularly cited by ratings agencies as one of the main threats to the country's creditworthiness and economic growth.

Its dollar bonds extended their losses and its 2025 issue hit a one-month low following the news that South Africa's toughest job would need to be filled with Mabuza in the interim, rather than have the key roles of CEO and chairman filled by separate people.

The permanent CEO will be thrown into the centre of one of South Africa's most politically charged issues, responsible for overhauling Eskom's structure and finances, while keeping the lights on and balancing a host of competing interests.

($1 = 14.2138 rand)