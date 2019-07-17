Quantcast

South African unit of carmaker Ford to add 1,200 jobs

JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - The South African unit of Ford Motor Co will hire an additional 1,200 people to staff an extra shift at one of its vehicle assembly plants, increasing production to 720 units per day, it said on Wednesday.

Ockert Berry, vice president of operations for Ford Middle East and Africa, said in a statement that the introduction of the shift was the result of a 3 billion rand ($214.72 million) investment in the company's South African plants announced in 2017, upping annual production to 168,000 units.

