South African stocks dragged to near 2-month low by trade war woes

Reuters





By Onke Ngcuka

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South African stocks slipped to a near two-month low on Friday as a wave of risk aversion swept across financial markets on resurgent U.S.-China trade tensions, while the rand also weakened.

Both major stock indexes weakened more than 2% at market open after U.S. President Donald Trump hit China with a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports on Thursday, a day after negotiators from both countries concluded a meeting in Shanghai without significant signs of progress.

"With China already pledging countermeasures if the U.S. implements the additional tariffs, things could get really messy - something that will ultimately cripple risk sentiment even further."

At 1058 GMT, the Johannesburg All-Share index fell 1.8% to 56,195 points, while the Top-40 index shed 2.11% to 50,248 points, both weakening to levels last seen on June 4.

Bucking the trend, the Gold index strengthened 3.1% to 2,150 points as investors sought safe-haven assets. Harmony Gold rose 4.99% to 38.51 rand, AngloGold Ashanti gained 3.92% to 273.45 rand, while Sibanye-Stillwater climbed 3.41% to 18.82 rand.

"On the Gold/rand side these are the best levels that the market has ever seen. The gold reaction only confirms the risk-off environment that is in the market at the moment," Andre Botha, senior dealer at TreasuryONE, said in a note.

On the forex market, at 1058 GMT the rand weakened 0.17% against the dollar to 14.6850 from its overnight close of 14.6600 per dollar.

In early trade it had firmed to 14.5750 as the dollar weakened against most currencies.

Botha said: "The rand is the weakest performing emerging market currency as it is being used as a proxy due to the ease of getting in and out of the market."

Bonds were slightly firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue down 2 basis points to 8.355%.