Quantcast

South African rand stronger after U.S.-China trade ceasefire

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand started the week stronger after the United States and China agreed to restart their troubled trade talks, lifting the mood across emerging markets.

At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 14.0500 versus the dollar, around 0.2% firmer than its previous close.

Government bonds were also stronger, as the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond fell 3.5 basis points to 8.06%.

China is South Africa's top trading partner, and the rand is used by some investors as a proxy for emerging market risk, so the rand has tended to move on news on the U.S.-China trade war.

Warrick Butler at Standard Bank said in a note to clients that markets were expecting the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to cut its main lending rate by 25 basis points at its monetary policy meeting this month.

"The likelihood of a SARB cut is high and the rhetoric could and should also be rather dovish," Butler said.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar