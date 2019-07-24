South African rand firmer as markets eye ECB, Fed meetings

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, July 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand rose on Wednesday as investors looked to possible monetary easing steps at upcoming European and U.S. central bank meetings.

At 1600 GMT the rand was 0.5% firmer at 13.8575 per dollar, reversing the previous session's modest slide.

The prospect of lower interest rates in major developed economies stimulates appetite for riskier assets, such as those in emerging markets.

The South African Reserve Bank tempered expectations for more interest rate cuts at its monetary policy meeting last week.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, local stocks fell, partly hit by fiscal worries after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday in parliament that key state-owned companies would need more financial support.

The Top-40 Index closed down 1.12% at 51,626 points, while the broader All-Share Index dropped 1.01% to 57,718 points.

"There are worries around the government's looseness in terms of it being a bottomless pit for state-owned enterprises," said Paul Chakaduka, trader at GT247.

He added that the appointment of new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet could renew investor fears of a no-deal Brexit that may add pressure to stocks listed in London as well as Johannesburg, including some miners and British American Tobacco .

Healthcare company Aspen and mining and petroleum company BHP were among bottom performers on the blue-chip index, with Aspen down 4.89% and BHP closing 4.27% weaker.

South African government bonds also fell, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond up 2.5 basis points to 8.095%.