Quantcast

South African rand and shares bounce from sharp losses

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed early on Thursday, pulling back from a slide to its lowest in nearly 11 months as investors digested signs of global economic recession and looked to buy the currency at cheaper rates in anticipation of sharper falls.

The rand was up almost 1% at 15.2250 against the U.S. dollar after a low of 15.4400 on Wednesday as risk-aversion was stoked by an inverted U.S. Treasury bond yield curve - widely viewed as a sign of looming global recession - for the first time since 2007.

Traders said the recovery was likely to be short-lived, given the domestic economic and political outlook after a contraction in GDP and continuing legal challenges against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Bullion producer Gold Fields swung to a first-half profit as output increased after the inclusion of its joint venture with Asanko Gold, but headline earnings per share fell, sending its share price down by 3%.

Bonds strengthened slightly, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 0.5 basis points to 8.465%.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar