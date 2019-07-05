South African drugmaker Aspen terminates talks with potential European partner

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare said on Friday it had terminated talks with a potential partner in Europe, after announcing in March a strategic review of its European and domestic commercial pharmaceuticals businesses.

"Shareholders are advised that Aspen is now in a position to explore options with other potential partners in order to optimise its European Commercial Pharmaceuticals business," Aspen said in a statement.

Without giving details, in March, Aspen said under the first phase of the review it would split its South African commercial pharmaceuticals business into two divisions to sharpen its focus.