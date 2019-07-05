Quantcast

South African drugmaker Aspen terminates talks with potential European partner

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare said on Friday it had terminated talks with a potential partner in Europe, after announcing in March a strategic review of its European and domestic commercial pharmaceuticals businesses.

"Shareholders are advised that Aspen is now in a position to explore options with other potential partners in order to optimise its European Commercial Pharmaceuticals business," Aspen said in a statement.

Without giving details, in March, Aspen said under the first phase of the review it would split its South African commercial pharmaceuticals business into two divisions to sharpen its focus.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar