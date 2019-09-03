South African drugmaker Aspen lowers debt, shares jump

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday its debt as of June 30 had fallen below 40 billion rand ($2.63 billion) and that its debt levels were safely below a covenant threshold, sending shares in the South African drugmaker up more than 9%.

That was down from 53.5 billion rand on December 31.

Investors have been concerned about Aspen's rising debt levels for about a year as levels moved close to breaching debt covenants.

Aspen shares jumped nearly 14% after its trading statement to a level last seen on Aug.5, before paring gains to trade 9.07% firmer at 83.80 rand as of 1149 GMT.

($1 = 15.2369 rand)