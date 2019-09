Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's current account deficit widened to 4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter, from a 2.9% shortfall in the first three months of the year, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The quarterly deficit was wider than the average 3% of GDP forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters.

The quarterly trade balance swung to a deficit of 27.2 billion rand ($1.8 billion) in the second quarter, from a surplus of 41.9 billion rand in the previous three months.