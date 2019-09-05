South African current account deficit widens in second quarter

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's current account deficit widened more than expected in the second quarter from the first, and the trade balance swung to a deficit, the central bank said on Thursday.

The readings will dampen positive economic momentum generated on Tuesday by data showing GDP grew more than forecast in the second quarter. President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to kick-start growth after a decade of stagnation.

The current account deficit was 4% of gross domestic product (GDP), the South African Reserve Bank said, wider than the average 3% of GDP forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters and than the 2.9% shortfall in the first three months of the year.

The central bank said the quarterly trade balance swung to a deficit of 27.2 billion rand ($1.8 billion) in the second quarter from a surplus of 41.9 billion rand in the first.

($1 = 14.7800 rand)