South African court rules in favour of sacked Old Mutual CEO -TV

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A South African court has ruled in favour of sacked Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo, who is fighting to be reinstated, television news station eNCA reported on Friday.

Moyo, who was temporarily reinstated by the court in July, applied to have Old Mutual declared in contempt of court after it said he could not return to work while it appealed his reinstatement.

As well as this application, Old Mutual had applied for leave to appeal and asked the court to clarify its stance on whether its appeal suspended its initial judgment.

Old Mutual and Peter Moyo did not respond to Reuters requests for immediate comment. Moyo's lawyer could not be reached for immediate comment.