South African court grants urgent interdict halting disposal of Vedanta unit assets

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - South Africa'sHigh Court on Tuesday granted an urgent interdict halting the wind-up proceedings by a provisional liquidator at Vedanta's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with the Zambian government, which accuses KCM, which is around 20% owned by Zambia's state mining company and majority owned by Vedanta, of breaching the terms of its licence.

