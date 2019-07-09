Quantcast

South African central bank stresses importance of independence

By Reuters

Reuters


PRETORIA, July 9 (Reuters) - The South African central bank's independence is an important check on government-controlled fiscal policy, a central bank deputy governor said on Tuesday, following a high-profile row over the role of the bank.

Some senior officials in the governing African National Congress (ANC) party have this year called for the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to explicitly target economic growth and job creation.

But other ANC officials aligned with President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected the call to change the bank's mandate and reassured investors that the independence of the SARB was not under threat.

Naidoo said monetary policy needed to assess whether the economy was "too cold or too hot" and whether fiscal policy was acting normally.

He added that higher levels of debt and higher deficits had introduced risks into the economy, like a higher price of capital, which had to be taken into account.

"Monetary policy has to take a broader view than just inflation. It's an obvious point but it often goes unsaid in macroeconomic discussion," he said.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar