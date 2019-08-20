Shutterstock photo

South Africa will look into modular nuclear technology - energy minister



JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Africa will not adopt a "big bang" approach to building new nuclear power capacity, but it will look into adding modular nuclear technology at a pace it can afford, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday.

"It comes back to a resolution we took as a government: not going big bang into nuclear, but going at a pace and price that the country can afford. ... Go modular, go at a pace and price that the country can afford," Mantashe told reporters.

"The fact that we suspected corruption (in the previously floated Russia deal) doesn't mean that nuclear is irrelevant for the country in 2019."