Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( SOHO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SOHO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.75, the dividend yield is 7.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SOHO was $6.75, representing a -12.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.69 and a 24.31% increase over the 52 week low of $5.43.

SOHO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). SOHO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.68. Zacks Investment Research reports SOHO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as %, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SOHO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.