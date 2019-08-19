Quantcast

Sony to buy 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 19 (Reuters) - PlayStation console maker Sony Interactive Entertainment said on Monday it would buy privately held Insomniac Games Inc, known for developing games such as Marvel's "Spider-Man" and third-person shooter "Ratchet & Clank" franchise.

The deal will help the console maker, a unit of Japan'sSony Corp , boost its game offerings ahead of the launch of rival game streaming services from companies, including Alphabet Inc'sGoogle, and as it prepares to unveil PlayStation 5 next year.

In its bid to maintain market share in the global video gaming market, Sony in March partnered with main rival Microsoft Corp , the maker of Xbox game console, to stream games and content to consumers as well as offer game makers new development tools.

Insomniac will also Stormland, an action-adventure virtual reality game for Facebook Inc's Oculus Rift headset, later this year (graphic).

Sony did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar