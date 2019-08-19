Sony to buy 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games

Reuters





Aug 19 (Reuters) - PlayStation console maker Sony Interactive Entertainment said on Monday it would buy privately held Insomniac Games Inc, known for developing games such as Marvel's "Spider-Man" and third-person shooter "Ratchet & Clank" franchise.

The deal will help the console maker, a unit of Japan'sSony Corp , boost its game offerings ahead of the launch of rival game streaming services from companies, including Alphabet Inc'sGoogle, and as it prepares to unveil PlayStation 5 next year.

In its bid to maintain market share in the global video gaming market, Sony in March partnered with main rival Microsoft Corp , the maker of Xbox game console, to stream games and content to consumers as well as offer game makers new development tools.

Insomniac will also Stormland, an action-adventure virtual reality game for Facebook Inc's Oculus Rift headset, later this year (graphic).

Sony did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.