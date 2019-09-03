Sonos (SONO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.4%

Sonos, Inc. SONO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 38.7% in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen three negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.Sonos currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Sonos, Inc. Price

Sonos, Inc. price | Sonos, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may consider a better-ranked stock like Caleres, Inc. CAL , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



