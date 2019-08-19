Sonos Rumors 2019: What We Know About the Upcoming Sonos Bluetooth Portable Speaker

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Sonos rumors are heating up as talk about a portable Bluetooth speaker spreads online.

Source: ClassyPictures / Shutterstock.com

Here's what we know so far about the new speaker from Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO ) thanks to these leaks.

The newest rumors include leaked marketing images of the Sonos speaker.

It also claims that the device is going to go by the name "Sonos Move".

It might come out this month.

The speaker also appears to charge either from a USN-C cable or via contact points on a dock.

It also features a handle that allows it to easily be moved around.

The Sonos rumors also claim there an option to switch it from a mobile and stationary speaker via a switch.

This means that if it is set up as a normal bluetooth speaker, it will simply play music.

However, switching it to mobile allows the person to use it with the Sonos app.

This also reportedly unlock several different features as well.

That includes the ability to make use of the device using smart assistants.

Specifically, the Sonos rumors claim that it will work with Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Alexa or Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Google Assistant.

(NASDAQ: ) Alexa or (NASDAQ: , ) Google Assistant. It will also have support for Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL ) AirPlay 2.

(NASDAQ: ) AirPlay 2. What's still unknown at this point is how much the smart speaker is going to cost customers.

We also still don't know what kind of water resistance it has.

You can follow theselinks to see more Sonos rumors about its upcoming portable speaker.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

