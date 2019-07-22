Sonoco Products (SON) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.98, changing hands as low as $58.93 per share. Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SON's low point in its 52 week range is $50.30 per share, with $66.5742 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $58.91.
