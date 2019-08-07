Sonoco Products Company (SON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Sonoco Products Company ( SON ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.64, the dividend yield is 2.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SON was $58.64, representing a -11.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.57 and a 16.58% increase over the 52 week low of $50.30.

SON is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) and Ball Corporation ( BLL ). SON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.02. Zacks Investment Research reports SON's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.82%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SON Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SON as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF ( IVOV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOV with an decrease of -2.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SON at 0.78%.