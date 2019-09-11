Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Sonic Automotive, Inc. ( SAH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SAH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SAH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.23, the dividend yield is 1.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAH was $32.23, representing a -1.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.68 and a 152.19% increase over the 52 week low of $12.78.

SAH is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) and CarMax Inc ( KMX ). SAH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports SAH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 32.32%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to SAH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SAH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF ( RZV )

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF ( XSVM )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 ( RWJ )

Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OMFS )

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF ( IUSS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IUSS with an increase of 4.75% over the last 100 days. RZV has the highest percent weighting of SAH at 2.52%.