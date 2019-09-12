Quantcast

SON Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.59, changing hands as high as $59.73 per share. Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SON shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Sonoco Products Co. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SON's low point in its 52 week range is $50.30 per share, with $66.5742 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $59.75.

