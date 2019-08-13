SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.2%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $61.40 to $82.33 in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen four positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for SolarEdge Technologies. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Solar industry may consider Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ , which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



