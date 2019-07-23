Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. ( SUNS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SUNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 83rd quarter that SUNS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.42, the dividend yield is 8.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUNS was $16.42, representing a -6.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.56 and a 13.24% increase over the 52 week low of $14.50.

SUNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SUNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.48%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUNS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.