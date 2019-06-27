Solar energy provider Sunnova files for a $100 million IPO

Sunnova Energy International, which provides residential solar energy systems and services, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Houston, TX-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $111 million in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NOVA. BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
