SOGO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sogou Inc (Symbol: SOGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.19, changing hands as high as $5.50 per share. Sogou Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SOGO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.25 per share, with $8.21 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $5.45.
