Software AG lowers guidance for middleware division

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Software AG lowered the outlook for its integration software division as it reported a 9% drop in second-quarter operating profit, sending its shares down by 5% in pre-market trading on Friday.

Germany's second-biggest listed tech company behind SAP said it now expected revenues at its Digital Business Platform (DBP) unit to decline by up to 6% this year, down from an earlier forecast of growth of 3%-7%.

DBP revenues underperformed in the quarter as the division reorganised its U.S. sales force, Software AG said in a statement released overnight. All other guidance was unchanged.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings


