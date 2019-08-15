Quantcast

SoftBank-owned Fortress to make rival bid for Unizo

Reuters


TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group, an investment firm owned by SoftBank Group , will offer to buy Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings Co , launching a counter bid against travel agency H.I.S. Co , the Nikkei reported on Friday.

Fortress will a launch tender offer as soon as the start of next week for all the shares in Unizo at a price higher than H.I.S.'s offer of 3,100 yen, the Nikkei said, adding that Unizo would be delisted.

Unizo, which opposes H.I.S.'s bid, has sought help from Fortress as a 'white knight', the Japanese daily said, without citing sources.

