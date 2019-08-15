Quantcast

SoftBank-owned Fortress to make rival bid for Japan's Unizo

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group, a U.S. investment firm owned by SoftBank Group , will offer to buy Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings , launching a counter bid against travel agency H.I.S. Co , the Nikkei reported.

Fortress will a launch tender offer as soon as the start of next week for all the shares in Unizo at a price higher than H.I.S.'s offer of 3,100 yen per share, the Nikkei said on Friday.

Unizo, which opposes H.I.S.'s bid, has sought help from Fortress as a 'white knight', the Japanese daily said, without citing sources.

H.I.S., which already owns 4.79% in Unizo, last month launched a tender offer to raise its stake in Unizo to as much as 45%. Unizo said it opposed the offer, setting the stage for a rare hostile bid in Japan.

Unizo has a stock market value of about 123.5 billion yen ($1.2 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management has been gradually raising its stake in Unizo and now holds 9.9% of the hotel operator, regulatory filings show.

Unizo shares closed at 3,600 yen on Thursday, or 16% above H.I.S.'s offer. Trade was suspended following the Nikkei report pending company comment.

($1 = 106.0600 yen)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar