SoftBank-backed Oyo to invest $335 mln in holiday rental's Europe push

By Reuters

Reuters


BENGALURU, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indian hotel start-up Oyo said on Wednesday it will invest 300 million euros ($335.28 million) in its vacation home business, to expand its footprint in Europe.

Oyo acquired Amsterdam-based holiday rental company @Leisure in May, after which the SoftBank-backed hospitality chain re-christened it Oyo Vacation Homes.

The business now owns over 125,000 homes in more than 80 countries, Oyo said in an emailed statement. Apart from traditional hotels, Oyo also competes with the likes of Airbnb Inc in the holiday rentals industry.

The company claims to be the world's third-biggest and fastest-growing hotel chain.

