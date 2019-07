Reuters





July 24 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp is expected to announce a $40 billion investment in its new technology fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The company has been raising cash for the sequel to its $100 billionVision Fund. It has secured investments from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Standard Chartered Plc and is in talks with Microsoft Corp , the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank's board is set to approve a $40 billion investment into the fund on Thursday, according to the Journal (graphic).