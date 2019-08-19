SoftBank skin in the game risks major organ damage

Reuters





By Liam Proud

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank is stretching the concept of "skin in the game" to breaking point. The Japanese technology group wants to lend up to $20 billion to employees, including Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, to buy into its $108 billionVision Fund 2, the Wall Street Journal reported. Son's backers, like Apple and Microsoft , will welcome the move to align staff's incentives with their own. But it magnifies SoftBank's losses if the vehicle blows up.

Yet the reported magnitude of the SoftBank staff commitment is unique. At $20 billion, it would account for 19% of Vision Fund 2's putative size, compared with an average staff commitment of 2-3% for most funds, according to Investec. Because not even Son would have that kind of cash to hand, SoftBank plans to lend its staff the money at a 5% rate, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Imagine the fund falls in value - not impossible, since one of its biggest investments Uber Technologies is down 18% in three months. The staff's portion of the equity would be less than the face value of their loan. Son, who may account for more than half the employee loans according to the Wall Street Journal, could sell down his 22% SoftBank stake to pay back the company he founded. But SoftBank could take a hit on the other employee loans, adding to losses it would have already suffered on its own $38 billion contribution.

So why do it? Having spent most of the first fund, another acquisition machine could help maintain toppy tech valuations. Yet Son's main Vision Fund 1 backer, Saudi Arabia, has yet to lend its firepower and validation for the sequel. In its absence, SoftBank is effectively bootstrapping its way to $108 billion - and risks tripping itself up in the process.

CONTEXT NEWS

- SoftBank may lend up to $20 billion to its employees to help fund its planned $108 billionVision Fund 2, the Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 17, citing people familiar with the matter.

- The Financial Times reported on the same day that the Japanese company may pour $15 billion into the technology-investment vehicle on behalf of staff including Chief Executive Masayoshi Son.

- Both newspapers said Son would account for a large portion of the employee contributions.

