SoftBank raises $270 mln via Seoul unit for early-stage investments

Reuters





By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday its Seoul-based venture capital unit focusing on early-stage investments has raised a 317 billion won ($270 million) fund.

SoftBank Ventures Asia's new fund will invest in early-stage startups globally with a focus on Asia, the tech conglomerate said.

While SoftBank's Saudi-backed, $100 billionVision Fund bestrides the investing scene for late-stage startups, the group's Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure in March launched a $5 billion, Latin American-focused fund.

Previous investments by SoftBank Ventures Asia, which was established in 2000 before its remit was expanded earlier this year, include South Korean gaming company Nexon Co , which made its trading debut in Japan in 2011, and Indonesian e-commerce firm Tokopedia.

($1 = 1,174.6800 won)