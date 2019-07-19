Quantcast

SoftBank raises $270 mln via Seoul unit for early-stage investments

By Reuters

Reuters


By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Friday its Seoul-based venture capital unit focusing on early-stage investments has raised a 317 billion won ($270 million) fund.

SoftBank Ventures Asia's new fund will invest in early-stage startups globally with a focus on Asia, the tech conglomerate said.

While SoftBank's Saudi-backed, $100 billionVision Fund bestrides the investing scene for late-stage startups, the group's Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure in March launched a $5 billion, Latin American-focused fund.

Previous investments by SoftBank Ventures Asia, which was established in 2000 before its remit was expanded earlier this year, include South Korean gaming company Nexon Co , which made its trading debut in Japan in 2011, and Indonesian e-commerce firm Tokopedia.

($1 = 1,174.6800 won)





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar